Invasive worm spreading across Colorado's Front Range

An invasive worm species is causing problems in the state, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking residents to help eradicate it.

The Asian Jumping Worm is twice as long as an earthworm, growing up to 6 inches long. A warning from the state calls them aggressive, invasive, and a significant ecological and economic threat. Unlike earthworms, which enrich the soil, Asian Jumping Worms devour everything, stripping soil and damaging plant roots.

The worms have been spotted in multiple areas of the Front Range, and state officials say it's critical that residents do what they can to stop the spread. The Colorado Department of Agriculture has received reports of the jumping worms spanning from Boulder to Castle Rock and Denver.

"Preventing the spread of the pest is paramount as there are currently no effective eradication methods for the jumping worm," said the CDA.

Colorado Department of Agriculture

They said residents should look out for worms with a red-to-brown body and a distinct milky white band around their bodies. Their most telltale sign is a uniform, granular soil texture like coffee grounds that sits on the soil's surface. The worms thrash and move erratically with a snake-like motion that disturbs the topsoil.

To get rid of them, officials advised mixing a third of a cup of ground yellow mustard seeds with one gallon of water and pouring the mixture slowly onto the soil. It will drive the worms to the surface for easy removal.

The state also asked that residents report infestations online.