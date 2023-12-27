Interstate 76 lane closure put in place due to road damage in Brighton area

A lane closure on Interstate 76 in southern Brighton was put into place on Wednesday due to road damage. It happened near the Sable Boulevard exit and it is affecting the eastbound lanes.

Brighton Police

A photo from Brighton police showed a metal brace ripped up out of the concrete. It's not clear how the metal crossing the interstate came out from underneath the concrete.

So far it's also not known if any vehicles were damaged before the lane closure was put in place.