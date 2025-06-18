I-70 shut down in both directions in Colorado due to battle against Red Canyon Fire in Eagle County

Colorado transportation officials have closed Interstate 70 west of Vail in both directions because of a wildfire. The Red Canyon Fire was burning early Wednesday evening in Eagle County and was listed at 10 acres just before 6 p.m.

Eagle County

The interstate's eastbound lanes were closed east of Gypsum in the Eagle area and west of Avon near Wolcott.

At 5:15 p.m. a large number of vehicles could be seen backed up on I-70 in the area of the closure.

CDOT

Evacuations were ordered for areas around Red Canyon and Horn Ranch north of the interstate.

So far there are no reports of injuries.

While Colorado's Front Range has been inundated with rain in recent weeks, that's not the story for most of Colorado's mountain areas. Eagle County is currently under moderate drought conditions.