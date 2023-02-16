Interstate 70 mostly back open in Glenwood Canyon after second dramatic snowy semi crash this year

Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon is mostly back open in western Colorado after a closure on Wednesday. It was the second major interstate closure this year due to a semi truck crash that happened in snowy conditions in the canyon.

Wednesday's crash happened late in the afternoon west of Hanging Lake Tunnel. Photos released from the scene by the Colorado Department of Transportation show the aftermath: a semi truck on its side on the upper (westbound) section of the interstate and its trailer bent and dramatically hanging over the overhang onto the lower eastbound lanes of traffic.

Officials with CDOT said that the speed limit had been lowered during the day on Wednesday in the canyon due to the "winter weather conditions and a slick roadway surface." An investigation was launched to determine if the speed the driver was going led to the crash.

Wednesday's full closure of the interstate that resulted was partially lifted before midnight. One eastbound lane remained closed overnight and was expected to remain so Thursday morning to allow for further cleanup efforts.

A semi also crashed in nearly the exact same spot in the canyon on another recent snowy day -- Jan. 30. In that crash, diesel fuel spilled from the truck and hazmat crews had to be called in.

The truck in that crash came careening over the overhang front-first and the cab wound up dangling down onto the eastbound lanes below.

The drivers in both crashes didn't sustain any serious injuries.

