Watch CBS News
Local News

Tractor-trailer dangling off Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon after crash

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Both directions I-70 closed in Glenwood Canyon due to crash
Both directions I-70 closed in Glenwood Canyon due to crash 00:35

Both directions of Interstate 70 were closed in Glenwood Canyon on Monday at midday due to a crash involving a semi truck. A tractor-trailer crashed late in the morning and was partially hanging off the upper deck over the lower deck. 

The closure is from from mile marker 114 to mile marker 133. That's West Glenwood to Dotsero. 

cdot-glenwood-semi-crash-i-70-copy.jpg
CDOT

There is no estimated time of reopening. 

Drivers are urged to take an alternate route and avoid the area. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on January 30, 2023 / 11:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.