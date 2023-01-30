Tractor-trailer dangling off Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon after crash
Both directions of Interstate 70 were closed in Glenwood Canyon on Monday at midday due to a crash involving a semi truck. A tractor-trailer crashed late in the morning and was partially hanging off the upper deck over the lower deck.
The closure is from from mile marker 114 to mile marker 133. That's West Glenwood to Dotsero.
There is no estimated time of reopening.
Drivers are urged to take an alternate route and avoid the area.
