I-70 reopens after closure during loose rock blasting at Floyd Hill

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation began reopening Interstate 70 after it was closed in both directions at Floyd Hill because of a safety closure. Both westbound and eastbound lanes of I-70 began reopening about 4:30 p.m. 

Blasting is seen next to I-70 earlier in August at Floyd Hill. CBS

CDOT said there were loose rocks above I-70 after scheduled blasting in the area. CBS News Colorado's helicopter flew over the area which showed no rocks on the roadway. 

CBS

A large backup resulted in both directions after the interstate was closed.  

CBS

Floyd Hill is located between Evergreen and Idaho Springs. Rock scaling operations that are part of an extensive CDOT project to add express lanes and change the traffic flow recently got going.

First published on August 24, 2023 / 3:57 PM

