Floyd Hill blasting, traffic holds on I-70 to continue though end of year

If you've driven I-70 recently you might have been caught on one of the traffic holds along Floyd Hill as CDOT gets things moving in their $700 million, 5-year project. The rock scaling operations are done this week, but right now crews are expecting those 20 minutes holds (which can amount to 45 minutes added to your drive time) will continue once or twice a week throughout the rest of the year.

Kurt Kionka, Floyd Hill Project Director for CDOT said some jobs like pouring concrete are things you mostly try to get done in warmer weather. Blasting granite with explosives is a cold-weather job, they can do it all winter, and right now they are planning on that.

"The blasts that are needed today are to facilitate the retaining walls that will be constructed to widen the road," Kionka said.

Remember you can sign up for text alerts for when those closures will be here, so you can try to dodge them if you are in a hurry.

It's a luxury people actually living on Floyd Hill do not get to experience.

William Coffin, who has lived on Floyd Hill for 45 years, said it's an everyday challenge, that's exacerbated things that were already growing to a breaking point. "In that number of years, it has really grown to...complicate life during the week," Coffin said.

Still, he is excited for this project to get underway and get done, because the alternative is just to watch traffic get worse.

"Let's get on with the program!" he shouted.

Randy Wheelock, Clear Creek County Commissioner, emphasized the challenge residents he represents face on a day-to-day basis, like Coffin.

"No one is inconvenienced more than the people of Clear Creek County who live this on a daily basis for the next 5 years," Wheelock said. "It is how they get to school, get their groceries, and do their work every day. Particularly the people on Floyd Hill, so we kind of ask everyone's patience throughout to live with it, deal with it and let it be done well."