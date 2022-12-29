Interstate 25 southbound shut down due to series of crashes in northern Colorado
A series of crashes have led to the closure of the southbound lanes of Interstate 25 in northern Colorado. They happened at midday on Thursday between the Berthoud and Johnstown exits.
Nearly a dozen people were hurt.
A total of 22 vehicles were involved in the crashes, according to Loveland Fire Rescue Authority.
A construction project is in effect in the area.
