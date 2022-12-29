Watch CBS News
Local News

Interstate 25 southbound shut down due to series of crashes in northern Colorado

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A series of crashes have led to the closure of the southbound lanes of Interstate 25 in northern Colorado. They happened at midday on Thursday between the Berthoud and Johnstown exits.

interstate-25.jpg
CBS

Nearly a dozen people were hurt.

A total of 22 vehicles were involved in the crashes, according to Loveland Fire Rescue Authority.

A construction project is in effect in the area.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on December 29, 2022 / 1:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.