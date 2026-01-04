International Sportsmen's Expo returns to Denver in January

Hundreds of companies will gather in Denver next week to showcase the latest and best products and services in the outdoor industry.

Over 200 exhibitors from around the world will be at the Colorado Convention Center for the 2026 International Sportsmen's Expo. The event runs from Jan. 8-11, offering camping, off-roading, fishing, and hunting gear as well as educational resources on new techniques.

CPW/Ryan Jones

Live raptors will be on site to view up close, as well as the latest RV, camping and off-road vehicles. Visitors can also learn more about what premier lodges have to offer and new places to explore Colorado's outdoors.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering multiple exhibits, including:

A stocked fishing tank where children can practice catch and release skills.

A boating simulator and demonstrations on boating safety.

Displays on invasive species and information on available gear-cleaning stations.

Aquariums featuring cold water and warm water fish, and information on how hatchery technicians stock waters across the state.

An information booth that can help with questions on state parks, hunting changes, and CPW's updated Hunting Atlas.

A booth highlighting CPW's clay shooting park and opportunities for trap, skeet, and sporting clay shooting.

CPW said the event is one of the ways it promotes its mission to educate the public on what Colorado's outdoors have to offer and how to protect those spaces.

Tickets to the event are $18 per adult, but youth ages 15 and under and active-duty military members with a military ID can enter for free. A limited number of passes for military veterans will be available online on Jan. 6.