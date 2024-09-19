Troubling internal Colorado Department of Corrections report highlights flaws in the state parole division that "endanger public safety"

An internal investigation into the parole division of the Colorado Department of Corrections is raising concerns about community safety.

In June of this year the CDOC reported nearly 10,000 convicted felons are now out on parole. More than 1,000 are on abscond status across the state, meaning they are no longer meeting their requirements, or living in their reported location.

CBS Colorado obtained the internal report from sources. It was done by the Corrections department's Office of Inspector General and highlights failures by the state to protect its parole officers and in turn the community. It was launched following the high-profile death of a parole officer in Colorado Springs nearly one year ago.

Christine Guerin Sandoval's death prompted a statewide blue alert, and the head of CDOC spoke about the loss in the days following.

"The mission of the Department of Corrections is to build a safer Colorado, and Christine was doing just that when she lost her life," CDOC Executive Director Andre Stancil said in a press conference last September.

The internal investigation found the department is missing the mark when it comes to accomplishing that mission, threatening the safety of both community members and community parole officers, who are often referred to as CPOS. They are state-certified law enforcement contacting convicted felons nearly every day, while trying to help find resources and support to successfully integrate offenders back into society. They're also tasked with tracking those parolees down when they reoffend, don't report, or fail to meet release requirements. The internal investigation found when doing those jobs, they don't have necessary equipment to identify themselves as law enforcement. Their vehicles are unmarked sedans without emergency lights, and changes to DOC regulations required they remove the word "police" from uniforms and protective vests.

The investigator found that portion of the administrative regulation has since been removed, but it still requires that CPOS only wear the issued field uniform that is supplied with parole patches and does not include police markings.

The report says the absence of "police" markings on their vests and the lack of verbal identification creates a situation where a person can create a self-defense claim after they assault or kill a parole officer.

The investigator also found that "available and mandated department training and training requirements for non-facility staff does not include training related to job specific task, like high-risk contacts."

At the center of the report, however, is concern over a department directive that came in May of 2023. A verbal directive was issued by then-interim director of parole which stated that "community parole officers would not file charges against any parolee, except in cases of unauthorized absence or when the parolee was in possession of a firearm in violation of state statue."

According to the report, that order was followed by the release of an updated version of an administrative regulation, signed by the head of the department. It states that when "CPOS have reason to believe that an offender (parolee) has committed a new criminal act, the supervisor will notify the appropriate law enforcement agency of the offense committed a new crime they should notify their supervisor who in turn will notify a local law enforcement agency."

It does not include any direction to arrest.

The investigator notes that conflicts with Colorado law that allows CPOS to make an arrest when they have probable cause or believe that the parolee has violated one or more conditions of parole.

He concludes the "contradictory language" contributes to the perception by CPOS that they are caught in what has been described as an "identify crisis." Officers may be hesitant to act or may not act at all in cases where public or officer safety may be jeopardized.

A spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Corrections declined an interview but says in part they continuously review policies and procedures to ensure the safety and security of both their officers and the community.