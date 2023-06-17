Innertuber dies in Buena Vista despite help from commercial rafters

A 41-year-old man did not respond to first responders' resuscitation efforts Friday after he fell from an innertube in the Arkansas River and appeared to be "in obvious distress" as he tried to make it to shore, witnesses said.

The man entered the river at the Buena Vista whitewater park on the north side of town, according to a press release from the Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The call for help was received at 2:40 p.m.

"The victim was witnessed going through hydraulics in the river and appeared to be struggling," CPW's press release recounted. "Witnesses said the victim struggled until becoming unresponsive and floating downstream."

CPW's Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area rangers responded along with the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office and Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services. But a commercial rafting company located in Johnson Village, roughly a mile and a half downstream of the waterpark, was also notified of the emergency.

Staff there quickly attached a rope to a company employee who entered the river when the victim was spotted by others on the bank. That staffer grabbed the victim and was pulled to shore by others standing on firm ground.

First responders immediately began CRP on the man, but he did survive.

CPW noted that the deceased was equipped with a properly sized and fitted personal flotation device as well as a full wetsuit.

"We extend our sympathies to the family and friends of the victim," said Tom Waters, CPW's park manager for the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area.

Waters advised river users to be prepared for entering challenging whitewater conditions at the peak of spring run-off from snowmelt. He urged the public to check conditions by calling the AHRA before entering the river or to use a commercial rafting company.

This death is the 11th confirmed water-related death in Colorado in 2023, per CPW. There is one additional presumed water-related death and one more unconfirmed death.