Three key Broncos starters out for Sunday's game vs. Chiefs in Denver

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS/AP

4 Keys to Broncos-Chiefs Game
Three key starters for the Denver Broncos are missing Sunday afternoon's game at Empower Field at Mile High: Courtland Sutton, Dalton Risner and Andrew Beck.

Risner is suffering from shoulder and back injuries.

Sutton injured his hamstring earlier and late last week it was announced he wouldn't play. Kendall Hinton, who has five career starts, and a trio of rookies will likely get playing time at wide receiver as a result. Those rookies are Montrell Washington and undrafted wideouts Jalen Virgil and Brandon Johnson.

"It's been a tough season. We've missed a lot of our main guys," quarterback Russell Wilson said. "But the reality is these (rookies) have gotten great opportunities. So, I believe in these guys."

Among the receivers not playing, Tim Patrick (ACL) got hurt in August, KJ Hamler (hamstring) is on injured reserve, plus Sutton. Jerry Jeudy also has a tender ankle.

