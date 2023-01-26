Watch CBS News
Indigenous teen missing from Colorado Springs since Monday, CBI says

An indigenous teen girl has been missing since Monday, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Kayleen Savage, 17, was last seen on Monday around 6:50 a.m. in the area of the 3100 block of Starlight Circle in Colorado Springs.

Her tribal affiliations include Mandan, Hidatsha and Arikara.

Kayleen Savage, 17, has been reported missing from Colorado Springs Colorado Bureau of Investigation

She's 5'02", 95 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, a red sweater, a black zip-up jacket with a white logo and red and white Jordan 6 retro tennis shoes.

She has a sleeve tattoo on her left arm and a tattoo on the right side of her neck that reads "purpose."

If seen, please call 911 or the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

First published on January 25, 2023 / 6:17 PM

