Travelers at Denver International Airport "worried" as government shutdown continues

If you're planning traveling and flying in or out of Denver International Airport, make sure to keep an eye on your flight time.

On Thursday, airlines started canceling flights due to the Federal Aviation Administration's order to reduce traffic. The FAA has identified 40 U.S. airports -- including Denver's -- that will see a 10% reduction in flight take-offs and landing.

Airlines are trying to be proactive and working hard to minimize disruptions. However, some customers are going to be impacted by the cuts starting on Friday. Airlines are saying customers are getting real-time updates and notifications about any potential delays, cancellations and impacts. Many airlines also offering other booking options.

There were concerns Thursday from many travelers at the airport in Denver due to the shutdown and news of the flight cuts.

"I'm worried that every day that goes by, it's going get worse and worse," said Abby Lawrence.

She said she is optimistic flying out of Denver International Airport on Thursday, but not as hopeful for her trip back.

"I feel we're a little bit lucky to be sliding out today, but we're definitely worried about coming home on Sunday," said Lawrence.

A United Airlines spokesperson says they've made cuts through Sunday and have canceled 4% of flights each day, which is about 20 roundtrip flights a day in Denver and will primarily be United Express flights. Hub-to-hub and international flights will not be impacted. United customers can get up-to-date notifications through United's App. Customers can also go to United.com to view our travel waiver or check flight status.

In a statement from United, they say: "Because of the time of year, we have more open seats right now and that leaves more options to get customers onto alternative flights. The number of cancellations is comparable to what we mange during a mid-sized winter storm, and our teams are trained and equipped to handle this while minimizing the disruption for customers."

Southwest said most customers' flights won't be impacted but are still working on scheduling. They'll communicate with impacted customers. Anyone with travel booked through next Wednesday, Nov. 12, can change their flight at no cost or receive a refund if they choose not to travel.

CBS

Frontier has also issued a flexible travel policy for any customer who'd like to change or cancel their plans. Changes or cancellations can be made on the Frontier website or app. They'll also continue to post latest updates for customers on their Travel Alerts page. In a statement, the airline said: "Where changes to flight schedules are necessary, we will proactively communicate with impacted customers via email, text, and the Frontier mobile app. Customers whose flights are canceled or delayed for more than 3 hours (domestic flights) or 6 hours (international flights) are able to rebook or to request a refund online.

One traveler in Colorado got to the airport six hours before his flight, hoping he could change it to an earlier flight.

"I'm hoping they're flexible, I just want to make sure I make it where I'm going, because time is very precious, very important," the traveler said.

Some customers like Lawrence are also getting to the airport extra early to avoid any problems.

"We're showing up way early, just trying to prepare," said Lawrence.

Airlines are encouraging customers to get to the airport early and to check your flight status directly with your airlines before getting to the airport.