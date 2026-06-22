Illegal campfire citations highlight Colorado fire danger as Summit County enters Stage 1 restrictions

As Summit County enters Stage 1 fire restrictions, officials are warning residents and visitors that illegal campfires can carry serious consequences and that the public is helping enforce the rules. Body camera footage released by the Summit County Sheriff's Office showing deputies contacting people accused of having illegal fires has drawn attention online, but officials say the message is simple.

Body cam footage released by the Summit County Sheriff's Office shows a camper contacted by deputies about their fire. Summit County

"This is not the year to be messing around, violating fire restrictions," Mike Schilling with the Summit County Sheriff's Office said.

Under Stage 1 restrictions, campfires are only allowed in developed campgrounds with permanent fire rings or on private property with a permit from the local fire protection district. Officials said the restrictions reflect dry conditions across the county and the risk that even a small fire could quickly threaten homes, businesses and ski resorts.

"Almost every spot in Summit County is wilderness urban interface," Schilling said. "If a forest fire starts in Summit County, very quickly it's going to come up against a neighborhood."

According to the sheriff's office, three citations were issued during the first weekend after restrictions took effect. Those citations carry mandatory court appearances and could result in misdemeanor penalties.

"What we're finding is the public is equally concerned," Schilling said. "If you have an illegal fire, somebody is going to call you in and a deputy is going to show up."

For Colorado Trail hiker Paul Schneider, the restrictions are an inconvenience, but a necessary one -- and he understands why it's in place. Schneider has been hiking for about a week and expects to remain on the trail for several more months, and left under the assumption he would only be able to use his small gas stovetop.

"Pretty much cooking everything on that," Schneider said. "I was figuring 99 times out of 100 I'm going to be in a spot where there's going to be restrictions because it's been such a drought year."

He said a wildfire could disrupt his trip entirely.

The sheriff's office is encouraging anyone who sees a potentially illegal fire to report it immediately. Officials note that if cell service is too weak for a phone call, a text message to dispatch may still go through.

"We really ask the public to report everything when it comes to fire," Schilling said. "The danger is just too high."

For hikers and campers unsure whether a fire is allowed, Schneider offered a simple rule.

"When in doubt, don't."