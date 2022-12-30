Watch CBS News
Local News

Looking to dine at North America's highest-elevation restaurant? Il Rifugio is back open at A Basin

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A restaurant that boasts that it's located at the highest point in the continent is back open. Il Rifugio at the summit of Arapahoe Basin ski area first opened at the end of 2019 but a few months later it shut down due to the pandemic.

This week you'll find the restaurant back open. It sits at an elevation of 12,400 feet.

 

The restaurant serves up charcuterie boards with meats and cheeses from Colorado as well as soups, salads, flatbreads. It also has wine and beer pairings.

The resort warns that anyone who treks up to the Il Rifugio needs to be an advanced enough skier or snowboarder to ride down blue (intermediate) runs to get back to the base area.

Il Rifugio translates in Italian as "The shelter."

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on December 30, 2022 / 12:46 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.