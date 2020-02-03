Ignacio Girls' Team Photo Directs Attention To Crimes Against Native American Women





IGNACIO, Colo. (CBS4) - The Ignacio High School girls basketball team took a stand this season. Never was that more apparent than last December when they lined up for the standard-issue team photo.

Each team member painted a black or red handprint over her mouth. There were no smiles.

It was symbolic of the struggles of Native American women, many of whom have suffered from hands of violence.

It was meant to give voice to those who are now voiceless.

(credit: Shasta Pena)

"There were a few kids that kind of had some objections when they first saw pictures of this floating around," varsity head coach Justa Whitt told the Durango Herald. "I think it was lack of understanding of what we are trying to do. We're not trying to promote a picture on a wall here. We're promoting what the real problem is and that's the missing and murdered women."

The numbers: A recent study by the Urban Indian Health Institute (UIHI) revealed only 116 of the 5,712 cases of murdered or missing Native women were logged into the Department of Justice's nationwide database. In addition, U.S. attorneys' offices declined to proceed with 37% of cases from Native American Country, according to a 2017 report published by the Department of Justice.

Those numbers are why the team has chosen to visibly support the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women movement this season.

(credit: Shasta Pena)

The players don't see those numbers as simple statistics like points, assists and rebounds. Several have been personally affected -- senior captain Makayla Howell's aunt was the victim of an unsolved murder, and senior Helaina Taylor's aunt in Oklahoma disappeared and was never found.

The ticket sales and concession receipts from the Bobcats's game Saturday against Nucla were donated to the Voices of Our Sisters.

Native American ceremonies preceded the game and took over the court at halftime.

(credit: Joel Priest/Durango Herald)

(credit: Joel Priest/Durango Herald)

Daisy Bluestar, the founder of Voices of Our Sisters, told the Durango Herald the game is a cornerstone of its efforts in the area.

"I think we opened a whole new door that even we didn't expect," Bluestar said. "The artistic part of the movement paved ways for other ideas. We have formed partnerships in Towaoc, Durango, and are looking to keep the message moving forward. It's a work in progress, but we've began to make a powerful statement, and I would want our follow-through after Saturday to be just as effective."

Ignacio's Makayla Howell attempts a hook shot in traffic during Saturday afternoon's 2A/1A San Juan Basin League contest inside SunUte Community Center in Ignacio. The Lady Bobcats won handily, 62-15. (credit: Joel Priest/Durango Herald)

Ignacio is the headquarters for the Southern Ute Reservation in southwest Colorado.

"We want to have the continued exposure with our girls, playing through the end of season," Whitt said. "Maybe we can carry this with us as we go deep into the season to help bring awareness to the entire state, not just our little corner. That's the main thing, to make sure that all of these young girls are aware that this stuff is going on, and not to be blind to the fact that this is a real problem. They need to be aware of their surroundings, who they are with and who they may put themselves in company with, whether that may be good or bad."