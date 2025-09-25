Community in Idaho Springs area goes on lockdown, Colorado authorities search for suspicious person

Part of an Idaho Springs community was placed on lockdown Thursday night. People were told to shelter in place as law enforcement officers searched for a suspect they called suspicious.

The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office released video showing the suspect trespassing on private property. He can be seen in the video armed with a gun and wearing tactical colors. Deputies say on Monday he trespassed on two properties on Peaceful Valley Lane and stole more than $2,000 in items and caused another $2,000 in damage. Then on Thursday he allegedly trespassed again on another property on Ute Creek Road.

An undated photo released by the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office shows the suspect in one of the trespassing incidents. Clear Creek County

The sheriff's office says the person they believe is the suspect was spotted by deputies on Thursday night on Highway 103. After a short chase, he crashed his vehicle and ran off.

Several agencies were searching for him and they believe he is armed and dangerous.

"We are working on the assumption this is the same suspect we posted about earlier and that he may be armed," the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office wrote.