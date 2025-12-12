ICE migrant flights from Colorado nearly doubled since 2024, nonprofit says

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement flights out of Colorado that transfer migrants to other U.S. cities have nearly doubled since 2024. That's according to a nationwide report by the Human Rights First nonprofit. Advocates are concerned these flights are taking people away from their communities, making it difficult to defend their immigration cases.

As deportation flights are taking off across the country, opposition continues among advocates on the ground in Colorado against airlines carrying out these flights.

"We are committed to ending the deportation flights and really fighting for immigrant rights as much as we can," said Yoselin Corrales, a migrant rights advocate.

Corrales, an organizer with Aurora Unidos CSO, has been protesting against airlines such as Key Lime Air. The airline is contracted to operate immigration enforcement flights for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

"I think, in a lot of ways, that, because their funding was increased to provide these flights, they have a capacity to do more of them," Corrales said.

Savi Arvey, a researcher with Human Rights First, said, although Key Lime Air is based out of Colorado, the airline has not carried out flights for ICE from the state. Instead, Avelo Airlines has carried out most of Colorado's ICE flights from Denver.

Airline statements

Andrew Levy, Avelo founder and CEO, said in a statement to CBS Colorado, "We realize this is a sensitive and complicated topic. After significant deliberations, we determined this charter flying will provide us with the stability to continue expanding our core scheduled passenger service and keep our more than 1,100 crewmembers employed for years to come."

Cliff Honeycutt, CEO of Key Lime Air, said in a statement to CBS Colorado, "Key Lime Air respects the right of all individuals to peacefully protest and share their opinions."

Independent monitoring of ICE flights

Human Rights First established ICE Flight Monitor to track ICE departures. Arvey said, in 2024, 74 ice flights left Colorado. In 2025, 122 ICE flights have left the state, with 119 leaving Denver. Most went to cities such as Las Vegas, El Paso and Phoenix, transferring people to detention centers and deportation facilities.

"In the past few months, there has definitely been a ramp-up across the board, and we expect that to continue," Arvey said. "Every single month has been kind of a record month for these domestic transfer flights."

In a statement to CBS Colorado, an ICE spokesperson said, "ICE Flight Monitor and Human Rights First are an external organization, and ICE cannot verify the source, accuracy, completeness, or methodology of the data."

ICE also said, for safety and security, it doesn't release information about flights. The spokesperson added that ICE transfers detainees for reasons such as capacity, security or logistical needs.

"The issue there is that people sometimes put on those flights don't even know where they're going," Arvey asserted. "They're often taken to other detention sites in different parts of the country, away from family, away from attorneys."

According to the Human Rights First website, "The methodology (of ICE Flight Monitor) is grounded in Tom Cartwright's nearly six years of independent work that tracked tens of thousands of ICE flights. To ensure the accuracy and integrity of the findings, ICE Flight Monitor cross-references flight data with public records, media reports, and observations from trusted partner organizations."

Cartwright is a former JPMorgan executive of almost 40 years. Human Rights First goes on to detail he has since turned his focus toward advocacy for refugees and migrants during his semi-retirement.

Continued advocate concerns

Advocates have also heard from family members and attorneys about the challenges these flights have created.

"That really affects whether or not they're able to follow through with their asylum case, or whether or not they're able to apply for asylum," Corrales said.

"That's why we found it so important to track all of these flights," Arvey said.

Migrant advocates like Corrales and Aurora Unidos CSO have held meetings with Centennial Airport's executive director and an Arapahoe County commissioner to address their concerns. Centennial Airport officials say they're committed to continuing those conversations.

Corrales is determined to continue opposing any entities or airlines working with ICE in Colorado.

"We want to make sure that people are able to stay within their communities, stay within their networks, and they're able to get the support that they deserve," Corrales said.