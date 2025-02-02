ICE, Homeland Security arrest Tren de Aragua gang member for domestic violence in Aurora

On Saturday, another member of Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua was arrested by federal investigators in Aurora. This suspect is accused of damage and domestic violence.

According to the X post, Members of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Denver and Homeland Security Investigations Denver worked together to bring the suspected gang member into custody.

@ERODenver alongside @HSIDenver arrested a suspected TdA gang member who is an illegal Venezuelan this morning in Aurora. This alien has been charged locally with property damage & domestic violence. He will remain in ICE custody pending a hearing before an immigration judge. pic.twitter.com/h85gWTjdYo — ERO Denver (@ERODenver) February 1, 2025

The suspect was not named in the social media post, but could be seen being escorted with handcuffs by federal law enforcement officers.

For months, federal, state and local law enforcement have been responding to gang activity perpetuated by Tren de Aragua in the Denver metro area, with much of the crime responses in the city of Aurora.

Recently, members have also been targeted and arrested out of state, including New York, for accusations of crime in the Denver metro area.

ERO Denver did not confirm the name of the new suspect in its post on social media. It's also unconfirmed if this suspect has also been connected to previous criminal activity in the area that ha been blamed on Tren de Aragua. But he is expected to remain in ICE custody ahead of a hearing before an immigration judge. It's unconfirmed when that hearing would be scheduled.