ICE! returns to Gaylord Rockies next week, bringing beloved Grinch story to life

Crews at the Gaylord Rockies Hotel in Aurora are certainly feeling the holiday spirit. Using more than 2 million pounds of ice, Dr. Seuss' "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" will soon be brought to life through ice sculptures. ICE!, the holiday tradition created by Gaylord Hotels in 2001, will return starting next week from November 24, 2025, to January 2, 2026.

CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White got a sneak peek of all the festivities that visitors can enjoy from Public Relations Manager Andi Lawley.

"This is a temperature-controlled tent," said Lawley. "And it's kept at 9 degrees to make sure the ice stays intact."

CBS

Lawley says you'll see all the classic Grinch characters as the experience brings the beloved story to life; from the Grinch's mountaintop lair and his sneaky sleigh ride into Whoville, to the Whos' joyful celebration, and the moment his heart grows three sizes.

CBS

The attraction also features five, two-story tall interactive ice slides.

Starting with more than 6,000 ice blocks, Chinese artisans work approximately six weeks to create the frozen attraction. Ice carvings range in size from details as tiny as a coin to soaring scenes more than 30 feet tall.

"We bring the happiness when the public goes inside, with the wonky tree and all the stuff. We hope the children, the kids really love it," said artisan Yuqi Sun with translator WanTing Yang.

Gaylord Rockies Resort will also debut new indoor snow tubing this year.

Visit christmasatgaylordrockies.com to learn more.