Ice Castles to return in Colorado this winter -- in two different locations

The popular Ice Castles will return to Cripple Creek in Colorado's high country this winter, but it will also become the talk of another town. The company behind the attraction announced that the exhibition will appear in Eagle as well.

File photo of the Ice Castles in 2018 in Dillon, Colorado. Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images

"We are thrilled to add a second location in Colorado this winter where we can create a sense of magic and wonder for our guests. Our team is energized to build an experience in Eagle that compliments the stunning natural beauty adjacent to the Eagle River," Ice Castles' CEO Kyle Standifird said in a prepared statement.

Setup for both Ice Castles locations will start in late October.

The ice castles typically open in late December and stay open until early March. They include slides, towers, tunnels and frozen archways, and they light up with different colored lights and include music.

Last year was the first time Cripple Creek has hosted the attraction. Town leaders there say it pairs well with their annual Ice Festival which takes place in mid-February.

People can reserve tickets at icecastles.com.