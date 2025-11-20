Watch CBS News
Ibotta returns to downtown Denver with headquarters on 16th Street

Jennifer McRae
Ibotta has returned to downtown Denver with the grand opening of its headquarters on 16th Street. According to the company, more than 500 employees are returning to work in the area of 16 Market Square. 

The $650 million company opened its new headquarters on Wednesday, 13 years after the cashback app opened its first office in Denver. 

The CEO told CBS Colorado that it's a good investment in the company. 

"It's really important to bring our employees back to a part of town which is vibrant, where there are bars and restaurants, it's walkable, five minutes from Union Station, close to Ball Arena, close to the I-25 corridor, and just trying to create a physical space designed for the way we work after the pandemic... you know, hybrid work," said Ibotta CEO Bryan Leach.

Ibotta's headquarters on 16th Street in Denver.

Over the years, Ibotta said it has invested in Denver, partnering with the Denver Nuggets and embracing a "Denver first" hiring policy. The company said 400 of its employees live in Denver. 

