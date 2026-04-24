"Tremendous potential" and "risks" -- what to know about Ibogaine in Colorado

President Trump recently signed an executive order fast tracking FDA review of the drug ibogaine and expanding access to it. But do you know what it is?

Ibogaine is a naturally occurring psychedelic compound found in the root of an African shrub.

While many people may just now be learning about ibogaine, it's been on Colorado's radar for some time.

The Natural Medicine Act, which decriminalized psilocybin and greenlit the state's development of a therapeutic pathway for mushrooms, also decriminalized ibogaine and other psychedelics.

In September, Colorado's Natural Medicine Advisory Board voted to recommend adding ibogaine to Colorado's Natural Medicine Program.

But they're still working out the details of what that will look like.

"This medicine is going to solve the opioid crisis," said Adam Vibe Gunton, recovering addict and founder, Recovered on Purpose.

Gunton says his addiction started young.

"I was introduced to cocaine when I was 12 years old," Gunton said.

Cocaine turned to OxyContin, which turned to heroin.

"I was sticking a needle in my arm every day, and got to a point where I was doing it against my will. I didn't want to be doing it, but I had to. I would, I would cry while I stuck a needle in my arm," Gunton said.

CBS Colorado's Olivia Young interviews Adam Vibe Gunton. CBS

Adam eventually found himself homeless.

"I did everything this world has to offer trying to stop," Gunton said. "Nothing was working."

Until he tried ibogaine.

"I went down to Mexico in 2013 with a 3 gram-a-day IV heroin habit. I did the ibogaine, and when I came out of it, I had no withdrawals, no cravings. It was as if I didn't want the drug anymore," Gunton said.

Despite the clarity Adam says ibogaine gave him, he says he later relapsed, before eventually getting clean for good after a profound experience with God.

"It did what it was supposed to, but because it was black market, basically because I had to go down to Mexico, it didn't actually work for sustained recovery," Gunton said.

But he still believes ibogaine could be the solution to opioid addiction.

"Ibogaine has this crazy ability to completely reset that thing that causes addiction. But we have to take that moment and create all those new habits," Gunton said. "This is such a vital piece of an overall program, of an overall recovery program."

But the treatment is not without risks.

"We know there are risks of ibogaine, and so that's where we have to have caution here as we roll out an ibogaine protocol here in Colorado," said Andrew Monte, associate director of Rocky Mountain Poison and Drug Safety at Denver Health.

Dr. Andrew Monte with Denver Health's Rocky Mountain Poison & Drug Safety says observational research suggests ibogaine could be used to treat opioid use disorder and PTSD.

"The initial results are promising," Monte said.

But early studies suggest using ibogaine impacts your heart, sometimes leading to a fatal arrhythmia.

"Ibogaine can be associated with a particular heart arrhythmia called torsade points," Monte said. "One hundred percent of people that have gotten the drug have QT prolongation, yet we think that only about one percent of those people ultimately have this cardiac arrhythmia."

In 2021, Colorado Springs bodybuilder Andy Haman died after receiving an ibogaine dose. An autopsy listed ibogaine toxicity as his cause of death, with other contributing factors including an enlarged heart.

The self-described guru who gave Haman the treatment was recently sentenced to four years in prison.

"This drug must be taken in a medical facility with the appropriate training, because otherwise this can be quite dangerous and people may die," Monte said.

"It's a medical procedure. One hundred percent there's tests that have to be done," Gunton said. "In a medical setting, with a heart monitor, with a nurse, with a doctor, with tests being done before you even administer anything. That's how we should do anything medical. And if you think about it for opioid use, specifically, how many of us are dying before we get clean? And I think that it comes down to the right to try."

Dr. Monte warns against recreational use of ibogaine because of the risks of the medicine. Adam agrees. He believes ibogaine should only be used in medical settings, and he's worried it would be misused by those taking it for fun or seeking a spiritual experience.

Dr. Monte says more research is needed into the safety of ibogaine.

"The initial observational studies are promising, but those are not clinical controlled trials like you would see that are necessary for pharmaceutical approval by the FDA. So we're still very early on in this stage. In fact, there are no randomized control trials of it," Monte said. "Ibogaine has tremendous potential, but it's really understudied at this time."

A bill in front of the Colorado State Legislature, HB26-1325, would create an ibogaine pilot program, researching the safety and effectiveness of using ibogaine to treat mental health conditions and substance use disorders.

President Trump's recent executive order makes 50 million dollars in federal funds available to match state investments in psychedelic research.

"I think that this is way overdue. This is going to save lives, period," Gunton said.

Gunton feels the bipartisan interest in psychedelic treatment is a good sign.

"This is not a right or left thing at all. I'm so proud that it was actually this president when it was like the other side for so many years, and we've come together on this thing, because it is obviously good for Americans," Gunton said. "This thing right here, like it doesn't matter what you believe in that area, this is good for America period."

Gunton is eagerly following Colorado's progress on ibogaine therapy.

"I'm not going to say on TV that I have a full business plan, and I cannot wait, because we're going to be the biggest and the best, but we are," Gunton said. "What I want to do is implement a long-term, nine- to 12-month program where that starts with ibogaine, but then the long-term residential, the long-term programming is more about connecting to who the person is and helping them reform those habits."

In the eight years he's been clean, Gunton has written a book, given a TED Talk, started a nonprofit, and help open a rehab center in Iowa.

Today, he lives in Parker with his wife and baby girl.

It's a second chance at life, he wants to help more people find through ibogaine.

"I believe, from my own experience, ibogaine is the cure to the opioid crisis. When added to a whole program," Gunton said.

Dr. Monte points out that there are already safe and well-researched treatments for opioid addiction, like Suboxone and methadone, that reduce mortality by up to 50%.

Treatments like this are often used long term, while advocates for ibogaine say it is usually a one-time treatment.