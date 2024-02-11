I-76 westbound 2 miles west of Fort Morgan closed due to semi-truck on fire after hit-and-run accident

Colorado State Patrol Sterling tweeted Sunday afternoon that I-76 westbound two miles west of Fort Morgan is closed due to a semi-truck on fire.

The agency says a hit-and-run crash involving a blue, three-axle box truck that fled the scene and left its lift gate at exit 75.

CSP Sterling

CSP Sterling says there is no timeline for when the highway reopen and will remain closed until the fire is completely out and cleaned up.

CDOT issued an update as the highway closure is still in effect and officers are on scene managing detours.