Westbound I-70 closed in western Colorado due to multiple crashes

Westbound Interstate 70 are closed in western Colorado after multiple crashes involving multiple vehicles.

The first crash was reported in the westbound lanes near mile point 118, just east of Glenwood Springs. Officials didn't immediately provide details about the other crash or crashes.

Traffic cameras from the Colorado Department of Transportation showed snowy conditions on the ground with snow actively falling, and multiple emergency vehicles, including police cars and at least one fire truck, at the scene.

Traffic camera footage from the Colorado Department of Transportation shows a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 near mile point 118, just east of Glenwood Springs, on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. Colorado Department of Transportation

The westbound lanes were closed just before noon from Dotsero to Glenwood Springs and there was no estimated time for reopening. The eastbound lanes were then closed shortly after noon, but then reopened just before 1 p.m..

Traffic cameras from further east, closer to Dotsero, also show eastbound traffic at a standstill.

CDOT officials are asking people to avoid the areas, expect delays, and seek alternate routes.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash or the number or severity of injuries. Colorado State Patrol did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

Glenwood Springs is about 150 miles west of Denver.