4 people killed in I-25 pileup crashes in dust storm were all Colorado residents, 36 vehicles were involved

Twelve hours after a deadly pileup in southern Colorado on Tuesday morning, the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 were still closed south of Pueblo. That's after blowing dust made it nearly impossible for drivers to see and caused two cascading crashes. A total of 29 cars and seven semi trucks were involved, four people died and more than two dozen others were taken to the hospital, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

CBS

The four people who were killed were all from southern Colorado. Two were men from Walsenburg. One was a woman from Pueblo and one was a woman from Rye. Their names and ages have not been released.

A total of 29 people involved in the crashes were taken to the hospital. One of them was in critical condition on Thursday night and that person's identity has not been released, CSP says.

Troopers got the emergency call about the crashes just after 10 a.m. when powerful winds blew dirt across the interstate.

"Unfortunately, due to the lack of moisture and stuff that we've had in the area, the dirt and everything just transversed all the way across I-25 and created just a ... call it a dirt or a brownout," said Brian Lyons, manager of the Colorado State Patrol's Southeast Region. "Visibility was next to nothing."



CBS

One of the vehicles was pulling a trailer full of goats. Four of those goats were killed.

A detour is in place for drivers heading north between Walsenburg and Pueblo on I-25.

A man who pulled up on the highway after the crashes said the dust and dirt was "that black, black smoke dirt type."

"Where like you're at a brush fire and you get out and the fire hits the fuel and shoots up in a dark black -- that's what it was like," Greg Tucker said.

An investigation into the official causes of the crashes is continuing.