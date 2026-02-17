Colorado State Patrol investigates deadly crash on I-25 near Pueblo involving at least 30 vehicles

The Colorado State Patrol investigated a deadly crash on I-25 south of Pueblo involving at least 30 vehicles. The crash happened just after 10 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-25 at mile marker 92, just south of Pueblo Boulevard.

Colorado State Patrol

According to investigators, there is a preliminary estimate of at least 30 vehicles involved, including semis and passenger vehicles. State troopers said there were four confirmed fatalities and multiple reports of injuries. It is unknown exactly how many people were involved in the crash or the extent of their injuries.

A deadly crash in the southbound lanes of I-25 south of Pueblo involved at least 30 vehicles. CDOT

Northbound I-25 was closed at mile marker 93 and southbound lanes of I-25 were closed at mile marker 94. Investigators have advised drivers to avoid the area due to low visibility until conditions improve.

It was unclear when I-25 would reopen to traffic.