I-76 westbound closed in Colorado after 5 injured in crash in Commerce City

I-76 westbound closed in Colorado after crash in Commerce City

The westbound lanes of I-76 were closed in Colorado after a crash in Commerce City on Friday morning. The crash closed the westbound lanes between Colorado Highway 2 or Colorado Boulevard and Colorado Highway 44 or 104th Avenue in Commerce City.

A crash closed the westbound lanes of I-76 in Commerce City on Friday morning CDOT

Five people were rushed to the hospital, at least one with serious injuries.

What caused the crash is being investigated.

A crash closed westbound lanes of I-76 on Friday morning. CBS

The Colorado Department of Transportation said that drivers should expect delays in the area during the closure.