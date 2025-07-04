I-76 westbound closed in Colorado after 5 injured in crash in Commerce City
The westbound lanes of I-76 were closed in Colorado after a crash in Commerce City on Friday morning. The crash closed the westbound lanes between Colorado Highway 2 or Colorado Boulevard and Colorado Highway 44 or 104th Avenue in Commerce City.
Five people were rushed to the hospital, at least one with serious injuries.
What caused the crash is being investigated.
The Colorado Department of Transportation said that drivers should expect delays in the area during the closure.