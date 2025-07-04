Watch CBS News
I-76 westbound closed in Colorado after 5 injured in crash in Commerce City

The westbound lanes of I-76 were closed in Colorado after a crash in Commerce City on Friday morning. The crash closed the westbound lanes between Colorado Highway 2 or Colorado Boulevard and Colorado Highway 44 or 104th Avenue in Commerce City.

cdot-cam-i76-crash-frame-27343-copy.jpg
A crash closed the westbound lanes of I-76 in Commerce City on Friday morning CDOT

Five people were rushed to the hospital, at least one with serious injuries. 

What caused the crash is being investigated. 

i76-closure-vo-transfer-frame-131-copy.jpg
A crash closed westbound lanes of I-76 on Friday morning.  CBS

The Colorado Department of Transportation said that drivers should expect delays in the area during the closure. 

