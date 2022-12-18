I-70 westbound towards Wadsworth closed due to fire under bridge
All lanes headed westbound on I-70 are reported closed due to a fire under a bridge.
At approximately 2:19 p.m. Sunday, the Arvada Fire Department received a report of a blaze underneath a bridge on I-70 westbound.
Firefighters responded to the fire and quickly got it extinguished, but it burned a good portion under the bridge. Firefighters say the burns measured close to 20 feet by 50 feet under the bridge.
Authorities say the fire began from open burning under the bridge as no injuries were reported.
