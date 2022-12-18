I-70 westbound towards Wadsworth closed due to fire under bridge

All lanes headed westbound on I-70 are reported closed due to a fire under a bridge.

At approximately 2:19 p.m. Sunday, the Arvada Fire Department received a report of a blaze underneath a bridge on I-70 westbound.

At 2:19 pm today firefighters responded to an outside fire in the area of I-70/Wadsworth. The fire was quickly extinguished but it burned an area approximately 20-feet x 50-feet under the highway. The fire appears to have started by open burning. No injuries were reported. — Arvada Fire (@ArvadaFire) December 18, 2022

Firefighters responded to the fire and quickly got it extinguished, but it burned a good portion under the bridge. Firefighters say the burns measured close to 20 feet by 50 feet under the bridge.

Authorities say the fire began from open burning under the bridge as no injuries were reported.