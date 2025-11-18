I-70 travel in Colorado Thursday night into Friday could be slick, snow forecast still coming together

Colorado's next moisture maker is getting its act together with a combination of cooler temperatures, rain and snow for the second half of the week.

It is a bit early to give exact mountain snow forecasts but, travel through the mountains along the I-70 corridor could be rather slick Thursday night into Friday morning.

File photo of a snowy day along Interstate 70 near Genesee, Colorado RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Amounts won't be huge, but may be enough to hamper travel over the higher mountains roads and passes heading into Friday morning. If you are planning to travel on Interstate 70 Thursday into Friday morning, I would leave early Thursday or postpone until Friday afternoon if possible.

The Denver metro area will most likely get measurable rainfall Thursday night into Friday. There is a small chance that a few of the Friday morning rain showers may have a few flakes of snow. But, the odds of measurable snow in Denver are very small. At this point, there could be some accumulations on grassy areas above 6,000 feet Thursday night into Friday morning in places like Evergreen, Conifer, Castle Rock and Parker down to Monument Hill. Those accumulations most likely will be less than an inch. This is subject to change if storm system moves a few miles farther north than model data indicates at this time.

Rainfall should be decent over the Mile High City with the potential of a tenth to a quarter of an inch during the period. Some areas east of Aurora to the Kansas line may see over a quarter of an inch of rainfall.

Until the change arrives on Thursday, the middle of the week will be fantastic. With passing clouds and highs in the Denver area in the middle 60s for Wednesday.