I-70 East closure to remain overnight as hazmat crews continue cleanup in western Colorado

The Colorado Department of Transportation says eastbound I-70 near De Beque will remain closed overnight as hazmat cleanup continues.

The interstate was closed after the Colorado State Patrol said a semi lost its load, which began leaking fuel and ignited.

Around 2:40 p.m., CSP says the semi began rounding the curve near milepost 57 and the large transformer it was carrying shifted. That caused a tie-down chain to break. After falling into the road, the transformer began leaking fuel. CSP says it ignited briefly before the fire was extinguished.

They added that no one was injured during the incident. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Authorities closed eastbound traffic on I-70 as cleanup continues and crews work to clear the road. According to CDOT, the closure between exit 49, Grand Mesa, and exit 62, De Beque, will remain in place overnight. Travelers heading east should take CO-65 to 45 1/2 Road.

CDOT also advised drivers to expect delays and maintain slower speeds due to the closure.