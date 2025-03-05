I-70 closure during storm highlights efforts from Colorado's mountain communities for chain-up changes

Colorado's mountain communities are frustrated after a recent snowstorm caused problems along I-70. It's a struggle seen often during severe winter weather.

Clear Creek County, along with Summit County and the Town of Vail, sent a letter to the Governor asking him to consider changes to our current policies on chain up laws due to repeated issues with semi-trucks getting into trouble on our mountain passes during snowstorms.

On Tuesday, I-70 closed for hours due to a multi-car crash near the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnels. While a semi-truck was not involved in the crash, emergency vehicles had a difficult time reaching the scene because semi-trucks were unable to move out of their way. The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said the trucks were slipping because they didn't have tire chains on.

Chain law was not in effect at the time, but Sgt. Nick Aab with the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said that common sense needs to play a part in the solution to continuous crashes.

"Obviously when snow is on the ground and you are slipping and stuff, it should be a no brainer," Aab said. "You shouldn't need the law in effect to know you should probably put your chains on, especially in these mountains."

It's a thought echoed by Clear Creek County Commissioner Rebecca Lloyd, who penned the letter to the Governor asking for support on the mountain corridor. "Ask him to increase the fines for failing to chain up, strengthen the chain up laws, perhaps put some resources at the chain up stations to help them chain up, and if we could have a little more state patrol presence up here it would be a big help."

Colorado State Patrol has mentioned to CBS Colorado before that it's focusing on trying to fix this problem and knows things need to change.

As for how, Clear Creek County has a few ideas.

"We need more enforcement," Aab said. "We need help from our fellow agencies on these chain law effects. Maybe there needs to be an endorsement (license) to drive on the I-70 corridor in the mountains because our mountains and our snow are not forgiving."

Part of the frustration from the Sheriff's Office comes from the frequency they are responding to issues on the interstate. While it is in their jurisdiction and officers are ready and willing to help in emergencies, it takes them away from the communities they're hired to protect and enforce. Aab said every single available staff member responded to the crash Tuesday, leaving no one in the community to respond to crime.

"Honestly, 85% of my job is I-70," Aab said.

CSP is the lead agency in charge of traffic management on the highway and is a part of the response, but the sheriff's office said it is usually first on scene due simply to proximity. Lloyd said that responsibility needs to be shared more evenly with the state, and more help needs to come online.

"We are doing the best we can with what we have but it is not sustainable," Lloyd said.

To avoid getting trapped in I-70 traffic, you can sign up for text alerts from Clear Creek County