Watch CBS News
Local News

Westbound lanes of I-70 closed west of Denver due to tanker rollover

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

Westbound lanes of I-70 were closed west of Denver early Wednesday morning due to a tanker rollover. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, I-70 westbound was closed between Morrison Road and Lookout Mountain after the crash. 

justin-am-lu16-frame-42751.jpg
Both directions of I-70 were closed west of Denver early Wednesday morning. CBS

CDOT closed the westbound lanes between US6/6th Avenue and Exit 256- Lookout Mountain near Golden from mile marker 260 to mile marker 258 about 4:30 a.m. That closure was updated to Morrison Road and Lookout Mountain shortly before 7 a.m.

i-70-tanker-rollover.jpg
Westbound lanes of I-70 were closed near Lookout Mountain due to a tanker rollover on Wednesday morning.  CBS

What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue