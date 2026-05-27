Westbound lanes of I-70 closed west of Denver due to tanker rollover
Westbound lanes of I-70 were closed west of Denver early Wednesday morning due to a tanker rollover. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, I-70 westbound was closed between Morrison Road and Lookout Mountain after the crash.
CDOT closed the westbound lanes between US6/6th Avenue and Exit 256- Lookout Mountain near Golden from mile marker 260 to mile marker 258 about 4:30 a.m. That closure was updated to Morrison Road and Lookout Mountain shortly before 7 a.m.
What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated.