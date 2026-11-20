Both directions of I-70 in Colorado's mountains were closed on Friday afternoon due to safety concerns. The Colorado Department of Transportation cameras in the area of the closure showed winter driving conditions, with snow falling and covering part of the roadway.

Both directions of I-70 were closed at Vail Pass Summit on Friday afternoon. CDOT

The closure was put in place just after noon at Exit 190- Vail Pass Summit, near Copper Mountain.

CDOT said that drivers should expect delays due to safety concerns and should consider taking an alternate route.