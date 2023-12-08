Watch CBS News
I-70 closed as vehicles struggle to climb steep hill west of Denver

By Logan Smith

/ CBS Colorado

Trucks failing to gain traction on the snow-covered lanes of Interstate 70 west of Denver clogged traffic to the point that highway officials closed the highway Friday night. 

Snowplows and tow trucks had issues getting through traffic to assist the stuck trucks, prompting the closure of eastbound lanes of I-70 from the bottom of Floyd Hill to its summit. 

more-i70-slippin-n-sliding-frame-11151.png
Colorado Department of Transportation

A smaller number of passengers cars also contributed to the problem.

more-i70-slippin-n-sliding-frame-1206.png
This tractor-trailer stayed in the position for more than an hour until a tow truck arrived at its location.  Colorado Department of Transportation

The closure comes as the snow and low temperatures move out of the high country and into the Front Range. 

The eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed between mile markers 243 and 251 just before 8 p.m.

floyd-hill-slip-n-slide-frame-13826.png
Colorado Department of Transportation

An adjacent section of U.S. 40 which is often used as a frontage road was also closed. 

Logan Smith

Logan Smith is an assignment desk editor and former photojournalist and editor for CBS Colorado with more than 30 years of journalism experience in print and television media.

First published on December 8, 2023 / 8:48 PM MST

