I-70 closed as vehicles struggle to climb steep hill west of Denver

Trucks failing to gain traction on the snow-covered lanes of Interstate 70 west of Denver clogged traffic to the point that highway officials closed the highway Friday night.

Snowplows and tow trucks had issues getting through traffic to assist the stuck trucks, prompting the closure of eastbound lanes of I-70 from the bottom of Floyd Hill to its summit.

A smaller number of passengers cars also contributed to the problem.

This tractor-trailer stayed in the position for more than an hour until a tow truck arrived at its location. Colorado Department of Transportation

The closure comes as the snow and low temperatures move out of the high country and into the Front Range.

Roads will gradually become icy and snow packed at lower elevations along the I-25 Corridor through the late evening hours as temperatures continue to drop. #cowx pic.twitter.com/NAwR87RUIf — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 9, 2023

The eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed between mile markers 243 and 251 just before 8 p.m.

An adjacent section of U.S. 40 which is often used as a frontage road was also closed.