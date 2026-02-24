I-25 speed enforcement program in Northern Colorado begins in March

The Colorado Department of Transportation is cracking down on speeders in the I-25 construction zone between Mead and Berthoud.

As part of the Colorado Speed Enforcement Program, the department is utilizing cameras to reduce speeding in high-risk areas. It uses a point-to-point system, measuring a vehicle's average speed over a set distance based on travel time.

CBS

In January, cameras were installed in the construction zone, where crews are creating new express lanes in both directions. CDOT said that preliminary data shows over 10% of drivers exceed the 65 mph speed limit in the zone by more than 10 miles per hour.

The goal of the enforcement program is to reduce speed-related crashes and improve safety for drivers, roadway workers and law enforcement. The Federal Highway Administration says point-to-point speed cameras have been shown to reduce roadway injuries and fatalities by 20-37%.

Beginning March 1, the department will begin issuing warnings to drivers who exceed the posted speed limit. They said warnings will be issued for at least 30 days. The department will begin issuing $75 civil penalties beginning April 2.

Speed camera locations on I-25 North between Mead and Berthoud. Colorado Department of Transportation

"I-25 carries a high volume of traffic, and when you combine that with active construction, the margin for error gets very small," said CDOT's Chief Engineer Keith Stefanik. "This warning period gives drivers time to adjust their behavior before fines begin, because slowing down and not exceeding the speed limit is one of the simplest and most effective ways to keep everyone safe."

Drivers who speed in the zone will receive a one-time notice instead of a fine during the warning period. If a driver receives a civil penalty, they will have 45 days to pay the fine or appeal the notice.

CDOT said that violations will not result in points on a driver's license.

Funds collected from penalties will go towards the Speed Enforcement Program, with any excess funds directed to the Vulnerable Road User Protection Enterprise.