I-25 express lane expansion designed to ease traffic congestion between Denver and Fort Collins

A new loan from the federal government will be used to expand express lanes along I-25 between Denver and Fort Collins. The expansion is designed to ease traffic congestion along a 52-mile stretch.

Colorado has received a $501 million low-interest loan from the U.S. Department of Transportation to improved the 61-mile corridor of I-25 that will add 52 miles of express toll lanes.

The project is expected to improve travel times and place an emphasis on carpooling since transit user and carpoolers (HOV 3, a driver and at least two passengers) travel free in the express lanes. It includes 52 miles of express lanes, park and ride and mobility hubs at the Kendal Parkway and Colorado 56 interchange and the reconstruction of 13 bridges, six interchanges and rail crossings.

"This $1.6 billion project relieves traffic on neighborhood streets and provides mobility hubs, carpool and bus rapid transit facilities, park and ride lots with EV charging and pedestrian and bicycle access," said Under Secretary of Transportation for Policy Carlos Monje Jr. in a statement. "The bus rapid transit improvements are expected to reduce travel time by 10-15 minutes, greatly enhancing benefits of transit trips."