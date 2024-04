I-25 is closed at Wellington to all high-profile vehicles and commercial vehicles due to extremely high winds, according to Colorado State Patrol.

CSP encourages all drivers to check COTrip for current updates on possible alternate route information.

As of 1:30pm on 4/6/24, I25 will be closed at Wellington to all high profile vehicles and cmv traffic due to extremely high winds-please check https://t.co/Ki0OVIr40p for up to date information and possible alternate route information — CSP Larimer (@CSP_Larimer) April 6, 2024

