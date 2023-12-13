I-25 both directions set to close overnight north of Pueblo for BNSF Railway bridge replacement

I-25 to be closed north of Pueblo next week to repair bridge after deadly derailment

Colorado Department of Transportation announced that I-25 going both directions north of Pueblo will be closed for the BNSF Railway bridge replacement.

CDOT says the highway will close at Mile Point 107.38 as BNSF Railway and contractor Ames Construction will replace the bridge structure damaged from a freight derailment that happened on Oct. 15.

Railway officials confirmed a broken track east of the bridge over the interstate caused the derailment, sending 30 rail cars filled with coal onto the interstate.

Lafollette Henderson, 60, of Compton, California, died when the semitruck he was driving was under the bridge that collapsed after the train derailed.

Transportation and police officials survey the scene of a deadly train derailment north of Pueblo on Monday. CBS

Gov. Jared Polis traveled to the site on Oct. 18 and gave an update on the cleanup efforts and the ongoing investigation of the incident.

CDOT says the nighttime bridge construction will consist of the reinstallation of guardrails, paving and striping. The department suggests motorists in Colorado Springs area traveling southbound to take CO115 toward Penrose and then proceed east on US Highway 50 toward the city of Pueblo.

Drivers headed northbound are advised to take exit I-25 at US 50/CO 47 and travel to Penrose then north on CO115 toward Colorado Springs.

Construction will begin Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. and is anticipated to end on Dec. 19 at 6 a.m.