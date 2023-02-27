Watch CBS News
Local News

After Hyundai stolen 3 times, owner finally gets insurance claim for vehicle

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

After Hyundai stolen 3 times, owner finally gets insurance claim for vehicle
After Hyundai stolen 3 times, owner finally gets insurance claim for vehicle 00:42

A woman who had her vehicle stolen three times is finally getting some relief from her insurance company. U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Sheila Hughes had her Hyundai stolen, and returned, three times

The final time her vehicle was returned, it had "unknown bodily fluids" inside. 

lady-5.jpg
CBS

"I am actually at wit's end, my car has been vandalized so much... I don't want my daughter to get back in that car, I don't want to get back in that car."  

At the time, her insurance company refused to total the vehicle. 

After CBS News Colorado's Rick Sallinger contacted her insurance company, they finally agreed to total the vehicle and provide her with its value. Now she will be able to purchase a different vehicle. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on February 27, 2023 / 3:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.