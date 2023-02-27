After Hyundai stolen 3 times, owner finally gets insurance claim for vehicle

A woman who had her vehicle stolen three times is finally getting some relief from her insurance company. U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Sheila Hughes had her Hyundai stolen, and returned, three times.

The final time her vehicle was returned, it had "unknown bodily fluids" inside.

CBS

"I am actually at wit's end, my car has been vandalized so much... I don't want my daughter to get back in that car, I don't want to get back in that car."

At the time, her insurance company refused to total the vehicle.

After CBS News Colorado's Rick Sallinger contacted her insurance company, they finally agreed to total the vehicle and provide her with its value. Now she will be able to purchase a different vehicle.