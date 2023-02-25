Woman who had Hyundai stolen three times goes head up with insurance company: "I literally started crying. I broke down"

Word has gotten around that certain brands and years of vehicles are an easy mark for thieves, prompting a rise in carjackings statewide.

One particular Hyundai has been stolen not once, not twice, but three times.

It belongs to U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Sheila Hughes, who must feel like one of the unluckiest people in the world.

CBS

"I do I really do it's been difficult," she told CBS News Colorado.

Each time thieves have taken it from in front of her mother's home in Aurora. The first time was back in July 2021.

"I literally started crying. I broke down because I didn't have a way to get my daughter to school. I was actually on my way to work. And I just started crying. I had no idea what to do," she said.

What amounts to online instruction courses on how to steal a Hyundai or Kia are contained on social media. Students are passing the exams with flying colors.

The numbers of Hyundais and Kias stolen are on an alarming incline. Immobilizers are equipped on some of the vehicles but not all.

Now, the automaker is offering software updates to help prevent thefts.

"I am actually at wit's end, my car has been vandalized so much I don't want my daughter to get back in that car I don't want to get back in that car."

After the most recent theft, police told her the car had been found, but there are now unknown bodily fluids inside.

Her insurance company told CBS News Colorado that an adjuster still needs to look at the car and she will be paid whatever her policy requires.

It did not address the bodily fluid issue.