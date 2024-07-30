Denver man arrested, charged with killing his wife and daughter

A Denver man was arrested Tuesday and charged with killing his wife and infant daughter on Monday morning.

Nicholas Myklebust called 911 Monday morning and told police he found his wife bleeding on the ground and their daughter not breathing. Police and fire rescue arrived at the apartment in the 3200 block of North Syracuse Street and the baby was pronounced dead at the scene. Myklebust's wife was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Investigators have not publicly identified either victim.

Myklebust, 44, was interviewed by police, who noticed blood and bruising on Myklebust's knuckles and scratches on his neck. Investigators also say the woman's injuries were "inconsistent" with a fall.

Nicholas Myklebust Denver Police Department

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will determine and announce the cause and manner of death for the victims, as well as their identities.

Myklebust faces charges of first-degree murder, but he has not yet been formally charged.