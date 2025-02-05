Hundreds of Project 2025 protesters march through downtown Denver

Hundreds of Project 2025 protesters marched through the streets of downtown Denver on Wednesday afternoon. The group gathered at the state Capitol just before noon in what was billed as an eight-hour protest.

Hundreds of protesters marched through the streets of downtown Denver on Wednesday. CBS

The group gathered on the front lawn, some carrying signs and flags representing Colorado, the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. Some had bullhorns and were using them to broadcast their message. Then, the group started walking through the streets of downtown Denver, stopping traffic at several intersections, including Lincoln Street and 11th Avenue.

Denver police told CBS Colorado that officers are monitoring and providing traffic control for the demonstrators. Police said road closures are being conducted "as needed."

Some people carried signs that read "We built your homes, don't tear ours apart," "Families belong together," "Imagine all the people," and "Transgender rights are human rights."

A protest at the state Capitol on Wednesday flowed into the streets of downtown Denver. CBS

The protest at the Colorado Capitol was one of 50 planned in each state on Wednesday. There appeared to be several different messages as a part of the demonstration.

"My message is my dad; he worked really hard. He's always worked. He came here to find a better future for myself and my siblings," said Alexa Martinez.

One flyer read, "50 Protests, 50 States, One Day" followed by the message "We The People REJECT Project 2025 Anti-Democracy & Trump's Agenda."

Protesters gathered at the state Capitol on Wednesday for a Project 2025 demonstration. CBS

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the protest permit was valid until 8 p.m. Wednesday.