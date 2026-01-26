Hundreds of Coloradans protest federal agent killing of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis

Coloradans came out by the hundreds this weekend to protest U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the killing of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old Minnesota resident, by Customs and Border Protection agents in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says federal immigration enforcement tactics are unsafe and are generating fear in the community.

The protests follow the fatal shooting of Pretti early Saturday morning by federal agents. The shooting also prompted condemnation from Democratic members of Congress in Colorado, as well as multiple Democratic state lawmakers and officials.

Multiple videos of the shooting, which have been verified by CBS News, show Pretti pinned to the ground moments before at least one agent fires around 10 shots, killing him.

Pretti worked as an ICU nurse at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Minneapolis, where he cared for veterans.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Pretti approached officers with a firearm and that agents acted in self-defense.

"I want to remind everybody that this situation and this tragedy did not have to happen," Noem said. "Our law enforcement are doing everything that they can to protect the public. We're praying for this deceased loved one's family and friends, but we also recognize that the Minnesota governor and the Minneapolis mayor need to take a long, hard look in the mirror. They need to evaluate their rhetoric, their conversations, and their encouragement of such violence against our citizens and our law enforcement officers."

Videos of the shooting refute multiple claims from administration officials, such as the claim that he attacked agents. None of the videos show Pretti approaching agents with a gun in his hands.

Pretti's parents, who have a home in Colorado, said in a joint statement, in part, "We are heartbroken but also very angry."

"Alex wanted to make a difference in this world. Unfortunately, he will not be with us to see his impact," their statement continued. "The sickening lies told about our son by the administration are reprehensible and disgusting. Alex is clearly not holding a gun when attacked by Trump's murdering and cowardly ICE thugs."

A former neighbor of Pretti's parents, who live in Colorado, described him as "very nice" and "outdoorsy."

This undated photo shows Alex J. Pretti, the man who was shot by a federal officer in Minneapolis on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. Michael Pretti via AP

Thousands of people have taken to the streets in Minneapolis and in other cities across the country to protest the federal government's immigration actions.

Protests took place in Denver, Boulder, Greeley, Colorado Springs, and other cities over the weekend.

It was loud at the steps of the Colorado Capitol on Sunday, where protesters said they were heartbroken, frustrated, and unafraid to make their voices heard.

The sound of honking, chanting, and music filled the air.

The protest band Notes of Dissent said it was important to be there.

"I can't just not be out showing my solidarity with the protesters in Minnesota, in Minneapolis, after everything that's going on," Notes of Dissent trombonist Nathan Ducasse said.

Notes of Dissent trombonist Nathan Ducasse says he attended and performed at a protest at the Colorado State Capitol on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, to show solidarity with Alex Pretti, his family, and the protesters in Minneapolis. CBS

Protesters said they wanted to make sure their message was heard loud and clear.

"(Pretti) was doing his job just recording federal agents, and he paid an absurdly cruel price for that," protester Arren Yedikian said. "They are as angry as we are and are validating. I'm not crazy. This is some wild stuff we are seeing."