The Great American Eclipse in Denver and Colorado

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

How will April's Total Solar Eclipse look in Colorado
How will April's Total Solar Eclipse look in Colorado 01:29

The second Monday in April will bring the Great American Eclipse across the United States. It will be a total eclipse running from Texas up into the northeastern part of the country. Colorado will get a glimpse of the eclipse , but, it wont be full coverage. April 8th the total eclipse of 2024 will happen during the lunch hour.

New York Eclipse
People use eclipse sunglasses as they watch a partial solar eclipse, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. Mark Lennihan / AP

The path of totality will run across parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. Across Colorado the percentage of sun eclipsed will range from around 54% to 78% depending upon what part of our home state you are in. The farther west you are the smaller the percentage. For example, Lamar will be around 74% while Grand Junction will be around 58 %.

solar-eclipse-2024.png

People in the Denver metro area will see a partial eclipse of the sun. Most will likely see around 65% of the total eclipse.

solar-eclipse.png

Denver's partial eclipse will begin on April 8th at 11:28 am. Then, reach the peak partial eclipse of 65% at 12:40 pm. The whole event will come to an end at 1:54 pm. 

2.png

It is important to remember to protect your eyes! Never look directly at sun. Proper eye protection, like eclipse glasses or special solar filter is the only safe option. Sunglasses will not work. 

For specific times enter your city at this website: https://www.timeanddate.com/eclipse/solar/2024-april-8

Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

First published on March 26, 2024 / 8:17 PM MDT

