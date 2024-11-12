Housing and alternate transit options could be solution to projected South Denver corridor traffic increase

Study considers how growth will impact the neighborhoods south of Denver

For many commuters, getting stuck in traffic around the Denver Tech Center is a daily occurrence. The southern part of the Denver metro area is only continuing to grow, and a study completed earlier this year is forecasting the impacts that growth will have on transportation, housing and real estate.

"Thank God for RTD, if it wasn't for RTD, I wouldn't make half the trips I have," said James Bernard.

Bernard rides the light rail every day.

"I would like to have a car, it's just finances aren't the greatest right now," Bernard said.

According to a South I-25 Corridor Study from Denver South, he's not the only one who will likely turn to public transportation out of necessity.

"Overall, the idea is to provide high-quality solutions, options and connections so people can get around without having to take a car," said Daniel Hutton, VP of Transportation and Mobility for Denver South.

Denver South is a partnership between government agencies and businesses on the south Denver corridor.

"Basically from I-225 and I-25 down to RidgeGate and a mile east and west of I-25 in the southeast rail line," said Hutton.

It's a stretch of interstate that's already near maximum capacity for vehicles. According to the study, more vehicles are on the way.

"This segment of I-25 is the busiest segment of roadway in Colorado. It sees over 250,000 to 275,000 vehicles a day. By 2040, we're looking at a 15% to 30% increase in that traffic," said Hutton.

The study suggests that by 2040 the population of the south Denver corridor is expected to more than double. It forecasts 75,000 new jobs being added to the corridor in the same time period. And there likely won't be an escape from the traffic on weekends. The corridor study found Saturday had more congestion than Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Hutton says work-from-home and flex schedules are likely to blame for changing traffic patterns.

While reducing congestion is unlikely, solutions are in the works to keep it from getting worse.

"We want to make sure we're creating a design that serves a diverse community with diverse transit options," said CDOT resident engineer Nyssa Beach.

Beach is designing a new mobility hub at Sky Ridge, which is set to begin construction next year. It will include a north and southbound Bustang transit stop, a new pedestrian bridge and will connect to existing transit options like light rail and Lone Tree Link.

A rendering of what the pedestrian bridge will look like CDOT

Another strategy is shifting away from seeing the corridor as a work destination and creating more housing.

"What we're looking at in the future is more live, work and play," said Hutton.

The upcoming construction of three residential villages and two mixed-use districts is set to add 30,000 residents to the RidgeGate area. All are being designed around a new walkable, transit-connected Lone Tree City Center.

"Our current average one-way commute along the corridor is about 15 miles. We're hoping to shorten these distances so that more people who work in the corridor also live in the corridor. And can also go to recreational and lifestyle destinations and retail destinations in the corridor, so that they're not necessarily driving all throughout the region creating more congestion," said Hutton.

"I see this area, there's a lot of open space and stuff, so I think it's going to be good," Bernard said.