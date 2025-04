Heavy smoke pours from site of fire in Denver metro area

Heavy smoke pours from site of fire in Denver metro area

Heavy smoke pours from site of fire in Denver metro area

Firefighters in Westminster on Monday evening were battling a fire at what appears to be two different houses that are next to each other.

CBS



Thick black smoke was coming from the houses just before 6 p.m. They are located near the intersection of 81st and Stuart Street. That's just south of West 80th Avenue.

It appears the fire started in one home and spread to the one next door.