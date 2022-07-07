Hot, dry weekend ahead after stormy week

After an active week with numerous severe storms, we start to calm down a bit in Colorado as we head into the weekend. High pressure will build over the southwest, cutting off the moisture flow for a few days.

CBS

We will still see a few storms mainly on the plains on Friday. They will be much less widespread than the last few days, but a few storms are possible that could potentially turn severe.

As that high pressure digs into our area, we are looking at our temperatures to soar. Highs head back into the upper 90s on Saturday and Sunday. We are looking at 98 degrees on Saturday, which would tie the daily record high. The record high for Sunday is 102, we most likely won't hit that. But It wouldn't be out of the question to possibly hit 100 degrees.

We "cool" off to 90 degrees on Monday with storm chances creeping back into the forecast.