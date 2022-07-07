Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Hot, dry weekend ahead after stormy week

By Lauren Whitney

/ CBS Colorado

Record Heat Possible This Weekend
Record Heat Possible This Weekend 02:37

After an active week with numerous severe storms, we start to calm down a bit in Colorado as we head into the weekend. High pressure will build over the southwest, cutting off the moisture flow for a few days.

snapshot-2022-07-07t173551-247-copy.jpg
CBS

We will still see a few storms mainly on the plains on Friday. They will be much less widespread than the last few days, but a few storms are possible that could potentially turn severe.

As that high pressure digs into our area, we are looking at our temperatures to soar. Highs head back into the upper 90s on Saturday and Sunday. We are looking at 98 degrees on Saturday, which would tie the daily record high. The record high for Sunday is 102, we most likely won't hit that. But It wouldn't be out of the question to possibly hit 100 degrees.

We "cool" off to 90 degrees on Monday with storm chances creeping back into the forecast. 

Lauren Whitney

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Lauren Whitney loves the challenge of tracking Colorado's unique weather patterns and rapidly changing conditions. Lauren joined the CBS4 This Morning team in 2011 and moved to the evening newscasts in 2016. Before her start in Denver, Lauren was the morning weather anchor in Grand Junction at KKCO-TV (NBC).

First published on July 7, 2022 / 5:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.