Hot again Saturday with widespread afternoon storms expected

It'll be another hot day around Colorado with 70s and 80s in the mountains and 90s to low 100s on the eastern plains and western slope. Denver should top off somewhere in the mid to upper 90s. If you want cooler temps you'll either have to take a trip above the tree line or wait until next week when a pattern change will bring some relief from the heat.

Potential high temperatures around Colorado on Saturday, July 23. CBS

Moisture will increase across Colorado this weekend as we see a shift evolve in the overall weather pattern. This change will lead to a good chance for showers and thunderstorms around the state this afternoon.

Starting on Sunday some cooler temperatures will be on the horizon along with another good chance for scattered showers and storms. We'll have to pay close attention to area burn scars for the potential to see flash flooding over the next several days.

Looking at the week ahead it appears that after several days with temperatures well above normal, we'll spend several days with thermometers closer to, and even below normal, from the mountains to the plains. We'll see widespread afternoon and evening storms each day.

Denver's First Alert extended forecast from July 23 through July 29. CBS